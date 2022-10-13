2 dead, 5 hurt as lightning strikes them in Goghat

KOLKATA/DARJEELING: Two middle aged men were killed and five others have been injured after lightning struck them in Hooghly's Goghat area on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred when scattered rains lashed several parts of south Bengal including Kolkata on Wednesday as well.



IMD on Wednesday issued notice asking people not to pay any heed to a prediction on the formation of a Super Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal between October 18-25 by the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS). This prediction had triggered confusion and fear among the people in the coastal regions.

A section of Indian media reported quoting a Ph.D. researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada that a depression is likely to form on October 17, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 18 October.

The researcher also noted that the cyclone is expected to be named 'Sitrang.'

Incidentally, the MeT in Kolkata already predicted two back-to-back cyclonic circulations over Bay of Bengal on October 15 and October 20 each bringing rainfall in various south Bengal districts.

It said that the first low pressure may form over Bay of Bengal on October 15 while the second to come up on October 20 as a result the people in south Bengal districts may again witness a wet Diwali.

Meanwhile, amid a "Red" rainfall warning at Mangan and "Orange" rainfall warnings for Gangtok, Pakyong, Gyalsing and Soreng in Sikkim for the next 24 hours from Wednesday, there is a silver lining. The special weather bulletin by the IMD stated that the intensity of rainfall will decrease in the region from Thursday.

Laven, in the Mangan district of Sikkim received 147.50 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (recorded upto 8:30 am on Wednesday). The National Highway 10 connecting Gangtok to Siliguri remained open throughout Wednesday.

The district and police administration, Kalimpong, kept strict vigil on areas located on the banks of the River Teesta, with water levels rising dangerously.

"At 3:50 pm the water level recorded was at the 11.0 mark, the danger level being the 11.5 mark. The water level is being continuously monitored even during night time," stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

"The police and district administration have conducted mikings asking all residents living in low-lying areas on the bank of the Teesta to shift to safer areas. We have made all necessary arrangements in the nearby community hall. In the evening 10 families with 35 persons were shifted," added the DM. The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network has shot a memorandum to Nitin Gadkari, Minister, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, seeking his

intervention in the deplorable condition of National Highway 10, NH310 and NH301A that pass through this region and tourism to a great extent depend on these highways.