2 dead, 20 hurt after bus topples at Domkal

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed and at least 20 injured after a bus toppled at Domkal in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning around 7 am, a private bus was moving towards Berhampore from Jalangi along the Berhampore-Karimpur State Highway. While passing through the Najirpur area on Domkal, the driver of the bus somehow lost control.

At the same time a motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction.

The bus collided head on with the motorcycle. Helper of bus and the motorcycle rider died on the spotAfter the collision the bus toppled.

Local people saw the accident and immediately started rescuing the passengers.

Meanwhile police also reached the spot.

About 20 passengers were rushed to Domkal hospital from where they were shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for better treatment

.It is suspected that the accident had taken place due to over speeding and rash driving.