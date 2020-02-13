2-day road safety campaign comes to an end at Jorabagan

Kolkata: The two-day Safe Drive Save Life programme organised by Jorabagan Traffic Guard ended on Thursday.



Hundreds of students from different schools, along with their parents, took part in rallies that marched through the area. They put up colourful posters requesting the drivers not to drive fast and honour the traffic rules.

They also urged them not to use cell phones while driving and also not to drive after consuming alcohol. The programme was jointly held with Medical Bank.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the administrative review meeting in Durgapur on Thursday, urged the West Burdwan district administration to rope in students for the Safe Drive Save Life programme.

She asked the administration to launch campaign and leaflets containing dos and don'ts to be given to the students for distribution.

Senior officials of Jorabagan traffic guard said that the number of accidents has gone down because of sustained Safe Drive Save Life campaigning.

The drivers have become conscious and most of them follow traffic rules. Talking over cellphone while driving has gone down as well.

The state government has identified 981 dark spots throughout the state and

Pathabandhu volunteers are given training regarding the same.

In case of any road accident, particularly on the highways, the volunteers who are shopkeepers or mechanics having their establishments close to the dark spots, are given training so that they can give immediate relief to the accident victim and get in touch with police and ambulance.