2-day road safety campaign comes to an end at Jorabagan
Kolkata: The two-day Safe Drive Save Life programme organised by Jorabagan Traffic Guard ended on Thursday.
Hundreds of students from different schools, along with their parents, took part in rallies that marched through the area. They put up colourful posters requesting the drivers not to drive fast and honour the traffic rules.
They also urged them not to use cell phones while driving and also not to drive after consuming alcohol. The programme was jointly held with Medical Bank.
It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the administrative review meeting in Durgapur on Thursday, urged the West Burdwan district administration to rope in students for the Safe Drive Save Life programme.
She asked the administration to launch campaign and leaflets containing dos and don'ts to be given to the students for distribution.
Senior officials of Jorabagan traffic guard said that the number of accidents has gone down because of sustained Safe Drive Save Life campaigning.
The drivers have become conscious and most of them follow traffic rules. Talking over cellphone while driving has gone down as well.
The state government has identified 981 dark spots throughout the state and
Pathabandhu volunteers are given training regarding the same.
In case of any road accident, particularly on the highways, the volunteers who are shopkeepers or mechanics having their establishments close to the dark spots, are given training so that they can give immediate relief to the accident victim and get in touch with police and ambulance.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT