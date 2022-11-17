2 city firms ink pact for joining UK initiative on zero emission vehicles

kolkata: In a green move, Kolkata-based companies Vikram Solar and SnapE Cabs signed the UK-supported Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Declaration and became part of the Accelerating to Zero Coalition platform. The platform with the names of new signatories was launched at COP27 in Sharm El Shaikh.



The signing took place in the presence of British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis.The High Commissioner marked the COP27 Solutions Day in Kolkata.The event provided a platform for companies and businesses who have signed the ZEV Declaration to share and exchange best practices on their journey to 100 per cent zero emission vehicles. During the interaction, the business leaders got an opportunity to network and explore collaborative opportunities with the UK.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said: "I am delighted to be in Kolkata, one of the world's most innovative cities in the fight against climate change. Be it on electrification of public transport system or the new Electric Vehicle policy, the UK is a partner of Kolkata and India on this journey. Congratulations to the two companies for joining the Accelerating to Zero Coalition platform, which will provide greater access to finance, technology and innovations."