2 children burnt alive as hut catches fire in West Midnapore

Kolkata: Two children burnt to death after fire broke out inside a hut from a kerosene lantern on Saturday night at Daspur in West Midnapore.



According to sources, on Saturday evening Arun Samanta of Maguria village in Daspur went out of his home along with his wife. Their two children Sudipa Samanta (5) and Yashoda Samanta (3) were at home.

An ignited kerosene lantern was kept inside the hut. While Sudipa was playing with her sister, the lantern reportedly fell on the ground and fire broke out instantly due to the kerosene. Within minutes, the whole hut was gutted in fire as the upper portion was made out of hay. Locals saw the fire and started splashing water in order to douse the flames. After almost half an hour, when the fire was brought under control, villagers found out that both the children had died.

Meanwhile, after getting the news of the incident, Arun and his wife came back and found their daughters died. Later, Daspur police station was informed.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy examination. Though an Unnatural Death case has been initiated, no foul play is suspected. According to sources, the incident happened accidentally.