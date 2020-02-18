2 burning bodies found at Haldia, case registered

Kolkata: Tension cropped up at Jhikurkhali area of Haldia in East Midnapore on Monday morning, after few locals saw two bodies were burning on the bank of river Hooghly.

According to locals, early on Monday morning walkers were passing by from the area and noticed that something was burning and a foul smell was coming from there. When they went close to see what was burning, they saw two dead bodies. Immediately Durgachak police station was informed.

Meanwhile, locals doused the fire. Later police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Sources informed that one of the bodies was suspected to be of a woman. The other was burnt so badly that there is no chance to identify if it is of a man or woman. After being informed, the local councillor went to the spot. During preliminary probe, police found traces of digging close to the spot where the bodies were burnt. It is suspected that the deceased persons were murdered somewhere else and their bodies were brought in by car to burry on the bank of Hooghly. But seeing some locals nearby, the accused might have poured petrol on them and ignited them to hide the deceased persons' identities.

Police have already initiated a case on charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence against unknown persons.