2 bodies found in separate cases

Kolkata: Mystery cropped up at Deodar Street in Ballygunge over the unnatural death of a youth late on Tuesday night.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Subodh Kumar Yadav worked at a house located in Deodar Street area for almost seven years as a cook. On Tuesday night few locals saw Yadav lying in front of the building. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared Yadav brought dead.

His family members on arriving claimed that someone had called them up and said that Yadav had fallen from the 7th floor of the building where he used to work and he has been admitted to a hospital.

After his family members saw the body, they claimed that Yadav was murdered. One of Yadav's relatives said: "We have been told that he had fallen from the 7th floor. But when we saw the body, there was no fracture. But blood was seen dripping from his nose and an injury mark was also seen on his neck. We are sure that he has been murdered."

Later an unnatural death case was initiated. Sources informed that police are waiting for the autopsy report to identify the cause of death.

In a separate incident, the body of a person was found hanging inside an attic on the 7th floor of an eight storied building at Hare Street area on Tuesday night. The deceased identified as Rajendra Singh (52) of Muzaffarpur in Bihar was rushed to SSKM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.