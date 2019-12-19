2 BJP MPs, workers arrested on way to visit vandalised railway stns

Kolkata: BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested from Malda Town on Wednesday, while they were on their way to visit the recently vandalised Harishchandrapur and Bhaluka Road railway stations.



It has been alleged that the MPs were asked not to go there suspecting deterioration of the law and order situation, which they refused and put up a blockade.

According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon Pramanik and Murmu were on their way to Harishchandrapur railway station. At the Sukanta More in Malda Town, police stopped their cars and requested them not to go to the vandalised railway stations.

However, despite repeated requests, the MPs defied the police and tried to move on.

Finding no other way, police officials blocked their way and instructed the saffron party leaders to go back. As soon as the police stopped their movement, Pramanik and Murmu along with the BJP workers put up a blockade and sat on the road, demanding to allow them to visit the railway stations.

Later, police arrested the BJP leaders along with some party workers and took them to the local police station.

After almost an hour, the BJP leaders and workers were granted bail against some conditions. Murmu later claimed that they had informed police administration beforehand and had sought permission to go to the vandalised railway stations, which the police had allegedly refused.

However, police claimed that the law and order situation was suspected to deteriorate if the BJP MPs went there and thus, they were restricted from visiting the railway stations.