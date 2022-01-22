2 BJP MLAs from Bankura seek withdrawal of Central security cover

KOLKATA: At a time when the saffron party is grappling with internal feud among its state leaders, two BJP MLAs from Bankura have written to the state leadership, expressing their willingness to release the Central security guards on personal grounds.

Amarnath Sakha, BJP MLA from Onda, and Nirmal Kumar Dhara, MLA from Indus, have written to the state leaders on Friday, expressing their willingness to release the Central security guards on personal grounds. Earlier, these two MLAs withdrew themselves from the WhatsApp group of the party.

On Wednesday, they along with two others wrote letters to party national president JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah, seeking their intervention to address the infighting that has cropped up over the appointment of the new district president in Bankura. The MLAs alleged that the district president had sided with the new entrants and ignored the old guards. Both the MLAs have refused to talk to the press and it is suspected that they will join TMC soon. Both of them had reportedly told their close associates that it had become difficult for them to work for the development of the areas under their constituencies as the state BJP unit did not have any development plan. TMC said several BJP leaders from Bankura and Purulia had expressed their willingness to join the party and the former is keeping a close tab.