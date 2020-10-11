Top
2 BJP leaders held over fake video

Kolkata: Police have arrested two BJP leaders from East Burdwan's Kalna for posting a fake video on social media which had shown that some people shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans from a rally taken out by Trinamool Congress activists. The district BJP allegedly tried to gain political dividends out of this. The incident had triggered a political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and BJP. Trinamool Congress district leaders had alleged a political conspiracy following the incident. After starting an investigation, police found that the videos were fake. No such slogans were shouted at the TMC rally.

