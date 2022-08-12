2 Bangladeshi nationals held for flying drones fitted with camera in Victoria Memorial

kolkata: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for flying a drone in Victoria Memorial premises on Wednesday afternoon.



The accused, identified as Md. Shifat and Md. Zillur Rahman of Rajsahi in Bangladesh, were produced at the Alipore court and remanded to police custody till August 23.

According to police, on Wednesday afternoon around 12 pm, Buddhadeb Karmakar, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was performing duty in the Victoria Memorial premises.

Suddenly he saw a drone fitted with camera flying on the Northern side of Victoria Memorial and clicking pictures of the monument. While trying to find out the persons controlling the drone, he spotted two youths in a clandestine manner on the first floor balcony.

Immediately, the ASI alerted the other CISF personnel and the duo was subsequently detained.

As Victoria Memorial is located near the Fort William, Indian Army Eastern Command Headquarters, flying drones or clicking photographs are strictly prohibited and illegal.

After detaining the accused youths, police were informed. Later, cops from the Hastings police station arrested them. Cops are investigating to find out whether the accused duo has link with any anti-national or terrorist organisation.

A case was registered against the two Bangladeshi youths under multiple sections of the IPC, Foreigners' Act and Aircraft Act.

It may be mentioned that during March 2019, a Chinese national was arrested while he was flying a drone and clicking pictures of the Victoria Memorial monument using a remote control and a mobile phone.