2 arrested from Jamtara for defrauding prof

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand for their alleged involvement in siphoning off over Rs 3.5 lakh from the bank account of a professor of Rabindra Bharati University, a senior police official said on Friday.



Acting on the complaint of the professor lodged with Shakespeare Sarani police station on January 13, police conducted a probe and found the two to be allegedly involved in the cyber crime, he said.

"The accused persons contacted the complainant over phone and managed to procure the confidential information of her bank accounts and siphoned off Rs 3.60 lakh using mobile banking," he said.

Withdrawal of Rs 2.40 lakh by them could be blocked, the official said.

Police found that the money was transferred from the complainant's account using a payment gateway.

"Subsequently, the money was transferred to different bank accounts. Investigation revealed that a good portion of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of one of the two accused persons. He had withdrawn some money and handed it over to the other accused," he said.

Both were sent to police custody till February 8 when produced before a city court on Friday.