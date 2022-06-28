2 arrested from Bihar for extortion using logo of Kolkata Police
Kolkata: Cops of Cyber Crime police station, Kolkata arrested two persons from Bihar for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a man using the logo of Kolkata Police.
The duo was produced at the Bankshall court on Sunday and were remanded to police custody till July 9.
According to sources, in January a complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station alleging that during the month of December, complainant received a video call where an indecent video of a woman was seen.
After the call ended, he received a message on his WhatsApp claiming that the miscreants had recorded the moments when the video call was going on.
The accused person used a logo of Kolkata Police as display picture on WhatsApp and demanded money from the complainant.
The miscreant also threatened to arrest him unless he pays the money.
Despite the complainant giving a few lakhs of rupees to the miscreants, they kept on demanding more money.
During the probe cops started tracing the money trail and the mobile numbers used to commit the crime.
Recently cops became sure that the fraudsters are operating from Bihar.
A few days ago a team was sent to Bihar to nab them.
Police arrested the duo on Saturday and brought them to Kolkata.
