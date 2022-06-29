2 arrested for stealing about 8 gold bars

KOLKATA: Two persons, including an employee of a jeweler and his brother, were arrested for allegedly stealing gold bars weighing around 1.5 kg on Monday night.



The employee of the jeweler had tried to frame a story about the gold being robbed by some miscreants.

According to sources, a Cuttack based jeweler Paras Shah imports gold from Bangladesh through Kolkata.

He has an office in Girish Park area. He had given responsibility of importing the gold from Bangladesh to his employee Nitish Roy of Nayapatti in Dum Dum.

After importing the gold Nitish used to melt the bars and sent to Cuttack. He was doing this for almost one-and-a half years.

On Monday night, he lodged a complaint at the Girish Park police station claiming that a few miscreants robbed eight gold bars and also assaulted him.

While probing, cops checked the CCTV footage of the office and found that two persons arrived in a taxi and left the shop with a bag a few minutes later.

After the duo left, Nitish was seen walking out of the office normally and return after a while with bandage on his head. While grilling him, Nitish confessed that he stole the gold bars and gave those to hia brother Nitin Roy.

On Sunday night, around eight gold bars weighing about 1.5 kg arrived at Shah's Girish Park office. After receiving the gold, Nitish asked his brother to come the office with another person. He also asked his brother to park the taxi in front of the office entrance.

Later, he gave the gold bars to Nitin and asked him to hide those.

After Nitin left, he went out and bought some medicines and bandage to apply those on his head.

Later police arrested Nitin from his residence and recovered the stolen gold bars from an abandoned place in Ultadanga.