2 arrested by SIT

KOLKATA: A home guard and a civic volunteer posted in Amta police station were arrested on Wednesday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Aliah University student Anish Khan's death case.

On Wednesday, Director General (DG) of the state police Manoj Malaviya said some political parties were deliberately trying to obstruct the investigation.

Meanwhile, condemning the protests in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured an impartial probe into the matter.

"Everyone has the right to protest. But do so from one place. Why are you blocking roads and putting people in trouble?" she said.