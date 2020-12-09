2 additional electric pyres to come up in Dhapa

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon make two additional electric pyres at the Dhapa crematorium functional for cremating COVID -19 victims.



"Covid victims from adjoining municipal areas in the city are also being cremated by KMC so the necessity to have two more electric furnaces were felt. The furnaces have already been set up. The other requisite infrastructure like electricity, beautification is being developed," said Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators (KMC) who is in charge of the Health department

A shade for the family members of Covid victims are also being set up. From the last week of September , the state Health department has allowed 6 family members of a Covid victim to join in the last rites of the deceased.

Dhapa presently has two electric furnaces reserved for COVID-19 victims.

KMC has also developed facilities for cremating COVID-19 victims at Nimtala at north Kolkata and Birjunala at Garia in south

Kolkata.