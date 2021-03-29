1st phase indicates TMC coming back to power with a landslide victory: Mamata

Belda: As the first phase of voting commenced in the state with polls in 30 seats in Jangalmahal and East Midnapore passing off peacefully apart from a few stray incidents, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the enthusiasm of voters on the first day itself of the eight-phase elections has made it clear that her party will return to power for the third consecutive term with a landslide win.



"The first phase of polls was conducted today (Saturday). All of you will find that 'jora phool' (TMC symbol) has got all the seats on the day of the election result (May 2). They had won from Jangalmahal in the last 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time, the result will be completely different," Banerjee said after taking a swipe at Union Home minister Amit Shah by accusing him of controlling the election process.

On Saturday, she also rebuked both Sisir Adhikari and Suvendu Adhikari, without naming them, and called them "traitors" as allegations of rigging cropped up in places like Khejuri, Kanthi, Patashpur and Egra in East Midnapore.

Cautioning people to avoid any sort of conspiracy to create tension on the day of Dol Jatra on Sunday, Banerjee said: "Play Holi on Sunday peacefully and follow all norms. There will be another Holi after a few days and that will be a "green" one as TMC will emerge victorious," she said on the day when information about restricting people from casting their votes poured in since the morning.

She also urged people in the meeting — as well as on social media — to cast votes in large numbers. "I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers," she tweeted.

While addressing a poll campaign at Belda in the Narayangarh Assembly constituency, Banerjee said: "Today (Saturday) everyone is seeing what is happening at Khejuri, Egra, Potashpur and South Kanthi where the 'traitors' (Adhikari family) stay. A section of people is not being allowed to enter polling stations to cast their votes. Women were found crying. I would like to urge my mothers and sisters not to cry. Your tears are precious. Do not waste it on these traitors. Instead, retaliate with broomsticks and whatever utensils you have in your house. Let me see the power of the goons brought in by them. They have brought in miscreants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh just because they do not have manpower here. Mothers and sisters are my main power this time to defeat BJP."

Shouting her party's 'Khela Hobe' slogan for the first time at Belda on Saturday she threw a plastic ball to a woman leader of her party and said: "My one leg is injured. But it does not matter. I have my hands which are enough to throw BJP out of this state".

As the woman caught the ball, without any mistake and in the first attempt, the Trinamool Congress supremo mentioned that it hints that her party is only going to win as the ball has landed in the safe hands of a "bangajanani".

In the same breath, she urged people to cast votes as early as possible in the remaining seven phases.