1st museum on Satyajit Ray at New Town

KOLKATA: The country's first museum in honour of Satyajit Ray will come up at New Town. It will be built by Satyajit Ray Foundation headed by the film director's son Sandip Ray. The decision was taken on the birth centenary of Ray.

Housing and Urban Development Department has earmarked 20 cottahs to set up the museum near Akankha more. The museum will project the three generations, Upendra Kishore, Sukumar and Satyajit. The diary of Ray along with the posters of his movies will be put on display. Ray is the only Indian film director, who used to design posters. He also designed the lobby cards, which were given free to the audience. They used to carry the photographs of actors, lyrics of the songs and salient features of the stories.

There were many cinema lovers who used to collect them. The manuscripts of the stories on Feluda and Professor Shonku will be preserved at the museum. New Town has two parks on Sonar Kella and Professor Shonku.