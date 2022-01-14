1st monthly meet of KMC's new board on Jan 28

KOLKATA: The first monthly meeting of the newly-constituted civic board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be held at Town Hall on January 28.



The venue has been shifted from Council Chamber at KMC to Town Hall considering availability of greater space which is of utmost importance for maintenance of physical distancing protocols during COVID-19 times.

It was in 2015, when Sovan Chatterjee was sworn in as the Mayor of Kolkata, the oath taking ceremony was held at Town Hall.

Meanwhile, the KMC which was supposed to open up the counter for birth and death registration from Friday has postponed the same with 324 employees of the Health department that includes many in the birth and death wing of the civic body infected with COVID-19.

The drop box in the KMC and online application for such certificates is however on.

"We have performed RT-PCR tests of 154 Gangsagar pilgrims today (Thursday) whose reports are awaited. They will not be allowed to travel to Gangasagar till their reports are received," Member Mayor in Council (Health), Atin Ghosh said. RT-PCR was performed for 77 people at Bangabasi ground in Maidan, 63 at Babughat camp and 14 at Sealdah. According to Ghosh, booster dose was provided to 5572 people from the health units under KMC on Thursday taking the total count of such doses to 20731.Till date 56531 students in the age group of 15-18 have been vaccinated from KMC health centres.