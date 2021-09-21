1st lung transplant in city soon

KOLKATA: The city is going to witness the first lung transplant.



A team of doctors from Kolkata has already reached a hospital in Gujarat's Surat. In the Surat hospital, the lung would be harvested.

Later, the organ would be flown in to the city through a special flight, according to the sources.

The organ is expected to arrive in the Calcutta airport by late Monday night.

Following this, the harvested lung would be taken to a private hospital in Mukundapur. The transplant would be undertaken at the private hospital. The state Health department has already given necessary clearance in this regard.