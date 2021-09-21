Top
Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > 1st lung transplant in city soon

1st lung transplant in city soon

KOLKATA: The city is going to witness the first lung transplant.

A team of doctors from Kolkata has already reached a hospital in Gujarat's Surat. In the Surat hospital, the lung would be harvested.

Later, the organ would be flown in to the city through a special flight, according to the sources.

The organ is expected to arrive in the Calcutta airport by late Monday night.

Following this, the harvested lung would be taken to a private hospital in Mukundapur. The transplant would be undertaken at the private hospital. The state Health department has already given necessary clearance in this regard.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X