1st installment of Krishak Bandhu scheme given within 15 days of launch

Kolkata: The state government has ensured direct transfer of benefit in bank accounts of 62 lakh farmers under the Krishak Bandhu (new) scheme within 15 days of its launch. The first installment of Rs 5,000 out of the annual Rs 10,000 financial assistance has been sent to the bank accounts of farmers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched the scheme, fulfilling one of her poll assurances, on June 17. The next installment will be transferred in November and December.

