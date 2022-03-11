1st Gati Shakti Cargo terminal commissioned in Asansol division

kolkata: In pursuance to Ministry of Railways' Policy regarding 'Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal' (GCT), Asansol division of Indian Railways has successfully commissioned private siding of Maithan Power Limited at Thaparnagar. This is the first such GCT commissioned in Indian Railways since publication of GCT policy last year.

GCT, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Shri V K Tripathi said: "Transportation by rail is good for the economy as it is the most energy efficient and the most economical mode of transport. The commissioning of this terminal and more such terminals will have a very positive impact on the economy of the nation."

Till now the requirement of coal to the power project was being made through road which is expected to convert into 120 inward coal rakes per month. This will enhance Railways' earnings by about Rs. 11 crore/month.