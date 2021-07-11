1st & 2nd doses: KMC to provide jabs from Tue

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be offering both first and second dose of Covid vaccine from its urban primary health centres and mega centres from Tuesday.



The civic body had offered only the second dose of vaccine on Friday and Saturday to make up for the pending second doses of a good number of citizens amidst inadequate supply from the Centre.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC said on Saturday that the civic body does not approve the exercise of vaccination at doorstep.

"It is true that persons who have received the jab through this vaccination at doorstep are unable to move out of their residences. But the exercise should have been carried out with the nod of the state Health department. According to rules, a CVC (Covid Vaccination Centre) code needs to be created for administering the jab. We have asked the persons concerned not to do so in future," Hakim said.

Coordinator of ward 70 in Bhowanipore Ashim Basu had initiated door-to-door vaccination for some senior citizens who are unable to move.

He pointed out that Bengal is only second after Kerala when it comes to vaccine. "From a single vial we can vaccinate 10-11 people but in door-to-door vaccination we could vaccinate two-three people only from a single vial. When the supply of vaccine is scanty we cannot allow this. Doing such things for mere publicity is not welcome," he added.

Hakim said that on Tuesday, the second dose will be given in the first half from 10 am to 1 pm while first dose in the second half from 1 to 4 pm. Vaccination will not be undertaken by KMC on Monday, the day of Rath Yatra festival.

Kolkata has had the highest vaccination in the state with over 36 lakh inoculations done already.