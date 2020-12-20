1,978 new Covid cases in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered the lowest Covid infections in the past few months as the figure dropped below 2,000 giving a huge psychological boost to the health department.



This is a significant development as the Covid curve in the state is on the decline with fresh cases from the most affected districts like Kolkata and North 24-Parganas also dipping. The number of Covid infected cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 1,978 taking the total tally to 5,36,828 so far in the state. Out of this, around 5,09,697 patients have already been released from hospitals. As many as 2,627 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has also gone up to 94.95 per cent on Sunday.

The state on Sunday saw 8 percent of positive cases out of the total samples tested. Bengal has carried out 40,243 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests so far to 67,06,320. Around 40 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,360 so far.

New cases in Kolkata dropped to 468 on Sunday. The figure stood at 539 on Saturday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,19,821. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,13,139 out of which 427 were found positive in the past 24 hours. The fresh infections in North 24-Parganas also dropped. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 5.

South 24-Parganas registered 113 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 35,281.

Hooghly has witnessed 76 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,699. Howrah has so far seen a total of 33,846 Covid cases out of which 78 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling registered 79 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,233. Nadia has witnessed 103 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,865. As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far. The Health department has so far installed 13,588 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 16.69 per cent on Sunday. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.