197 fresh Covid cases registered in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Around 197 fresh Covid cases were detected across Bengal in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,71,178. Bengal has seen the highest recovery rate on Friday as the figure reached 97.36 per cent on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested dropped to 7.03 on Saturday.



One died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,202. No death has been reported in Kolkata and North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,56,081 patients had already been released from various hospitals till Saturday out of which 293 were discharged in the past 24 hours. Bengal has so far carried out 81,28,350 Covid sample tests till Saturday, out of which 24,011 were tested in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,080 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas lost 2,486 people. Kolkata witnessed 43 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,132 while North 24-Parganas had so far seen a total 1,22,085 out of which 55 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 19 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 37,028. One died of Covid in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed seven Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,479. Howrah has so far registered a total of 35,581 Covid cases so far, out of which eight have been affected in the past 24 hours.

There are still around 200 safe homes operational across the state. The total number of beds in these safe homes stands at 11,507.