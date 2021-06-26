1,933 daily Covid cases; 35 deaths reported in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal slightly went up as the number reached 1,933 on Friday from what remained at 1,923 on Thursday. The total number of infected cases has therefore gone up to 14,91,219 Covid cases till Friday. Around 1,975 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,51,437 so far till Friday.



Number of fatalities dropped to 35 from 41 on Thursday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,551. The number of active cases remained at 22,231 on Friday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.33 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.48 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 8.36. Bengal has so far conducted 1,39,50,686 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,557 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 6 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen 7 Covid deaths. Howrah has reported 2 deaths, Hooghly 1, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 2, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 3, Birbhum 3, South Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 2 and Alipurduar 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 190 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 237. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,880 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,434 people so far.

According to the Health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Friday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 66 in the state. Nine new suspected cases have, however, been reported on Friday. Two deaths were reported among suspected cases. No new death has been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Friday and 36 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 162 in the state so far.

The state has so far dedicated around 209 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 24,348 on Friday. The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 3,066. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 122 testing labs have been operational in the state. The total number of people currently in home isolation is 18,523.

Meanwhile, the Health department has carried out 3 lakh daily vaccinations for the fifth consecutive day on Friday with 3,79,392 being vaccinated.

Around 2,50,230 people have received the first dose of vaccine on Friday while 66,044 got the second dose. The number of total Covid vaccination centres across the state stands at 2,181 on Friday. Bengal had achieved a milestone of carrying out 2 crore vaccinations cumulatively last Wednesday. Around 2,07,31,804 people cumulatively have received vaccination across the state till Friday. As many as 25,76,679 people belonging to the age bracket between 18 and 44 have received the vaccine till Friday since the drive began. The department has successfully conducted more than three lakh daily vaccinations. The Health department has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis.