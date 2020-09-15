19-year-old boy commits suicide

BALURGHAT: The body of a 19-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen at Balurghat hospital's staff-residence on Monday.



The deceased has been identified as Bishal Bansfor. After receiving the news, police reached there and started investigation.

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the deceased's father Santosh Bansfor works as cleaner. He fell ill and went to Raiganj with his wife for treatment. In absence of his father, Bishal did his job on Sunday and attended a picnic with his friends at night.

He returned early in the morning on Monday and after taking bath, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of kitchen. His body was

discovered by his other family members who informed

police. The deceased's aunt Mira Bansfor said: "As his elder-brother went to Raiganj for treatment, Bishal was engaged to do his job of cleaning. On Monday morning his body was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling. He was reserved in behaviour. We are all perplexed."

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the youth committed suicide by hanging himself. "It is not clear why he committed suicide. We are investigating the case.

A case of unnatural death has been registered," said a police officer.