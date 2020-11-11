19 IPS officers, including 7 DCs, reshuffled

Kolkata: In a major rejig in IPS cadre, posting of 19 officers including seven Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police have been reshuffled.

With the reshuffle, five divisions of Kolkata Police have got new Deputy Commissioner.

According to the order published on Tuesday, Laxmi Narayan Meena, who was the Inspector General (IG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been made the Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Division, Kolkata Police, Meeraj Khalid has been made the DC, Central division. Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, the present DC, Central has been made the DC, South. Also DC, Port division, Syed Waquar Raza has been transferred to the post of DC, South West Division in place of Nilanjan Biswas who has been made the DC,

Kolkata Armed Police (KAP), third battalion. DC, Detective Department (DD), Special, Sudeep Sarkar has been posted as the DC, South East Division while Debasmita das has been made the DC, DD, Special. Zafar Ajmal Kidwai, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Krishnanagar Police District has been made the DC, Port Division and Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi who was the DC, DD in Kolkata Police has been made the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Howrah.

Earlier on Monday Shrihari Pandey, who was the DC of KAP, third battalion, was made the DC, Zone II (Belghoria Division) of Barrack City Police. Dhritiman Sarkar, who was earlier transferred from the post of DC, Traffic, Bidhannagar to the post of Commandant (CO), State Armed police (SAP), 10th battalion has been made the DC, Combat battalion of Kolkata Police.

SP of Bashirhat Police District, Kankar Prosad Barui has been made the DC, Enforcement Branch of the Kolkata Police while Joby Thomas K, DC, Central Zone of Howrah Police Commissionerate has been posted as the SP. Biswajit Ghosh, the DC, EB of Kolkata Police has been transferred to the post of SP, Krishnanagar Police District.

Present SRP, Howrah, K. Kannan has been made the SP, Cooch Behar. Md. Sana Akhtar, the SP of Cooch Behar has been posted as the DC, Central Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.