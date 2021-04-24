1,836 people prosecuted for not wearing mask in a week

Kolkata: In the past one week, Kolkata Police have prosecuted 1,836 people for not wearing masks. The city police have started conducting special drives against people not wearing masks.



Police are also making people aware of the situation and urging them to wear a mask.

Though police are trying to make people aware of the situation, several people are still flouting Covid guidelines.

The same situation can be witnessed in the local trains as well.

Since the Eastern railway announced to prosecute people for not wearing masks, many have started following the protocols.

While Kolkata Metro Railway has started an awareness campaign at all Metro stations, Eastern Railway has started imposing a fine of Rs 500 on passengers for not wearing a mask from last week.

"Over 100 people have been caught for not wearing masks. We are also giving them a free mask," said Ekalabya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway. Metro has launched the 'No Mask No Metro' campaign.