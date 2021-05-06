18,102 fresh cases & 103 deaths reported in a day

KOLKATA: A record single-day spike of 18,102 Covid cases was reported across Bengal on Wednesday pushing further the total infection tally to 9,16,635. As many as 103 fatalities were reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Around 11,847 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



Around 17,073 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 7,82,916. Covid recovery rate on Wednesday remained at 85.41 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,21,872. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 8.55.

The state has so far carried out 1,07,17,613 Covid sample tests out of which 59,519 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 103 deaths on Wednesday, North 24-Parganas registered 27 deaths and Kolkata has registered 25, South 24-Parganas has seen 10, Howrah 5, Hooghly 3, West Burdwan 4, West Midnapore 1, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Birbhum 7, Malda 1, South Dinajpur 3, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 6.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,973 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,982. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,555. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,901 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,11,154 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,97,477. South 24-Parganas has registered 993 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 57,283. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,151 and 576 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 56,025 and 46,092 respectively.

There are a total 176 dedicated hospitals and 16,414 earmarked beds have been introduced out of which around 1,838 ICU/HDU beds are functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,283 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. There are 1,674 people currently in Safe Homes. Around 113 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state while one is waiting for approval.

Meanwhile, the Krishnanagar District Hospital is setting up an oxygen plant on the hospital premises. It will be immensely beneficial for the hospital authorities to handle the current situation. State government had already written to the Centre seeking permission to install 93 oxygen plants. State government has received permission to set up six plants so far.