18-year-old Covid patient who died after hosps denied admission secures over 74% in Higher Secondary

Kolkata: 18-year-old Subhrajit Chattopadhyay who died at a state government hospital in Kolkata after testing Covid positive a few days back has scored 74.23 per cent marks in Higher Secondary examinations, the results of which was declared on Friday.



A resident of Icchapore in North 24-Parganas, Subhrajit cherished to become a lawyer and help people in getting justice. "He could not tolerate any injustice against people and always became vocal whenever he came across any such incident. He would tell me I will seek admission in a law college and become a lawyer," lamented the youth's father Biswajit who logged into the internet to know the result of his son who passed away just a few days back.

"My son died of medical negligence visiting one hospital after another being denied treatment. I will not take things for granted and will fight a legal battle to take steps against the hospitals who have denied him treatment pushing him into death," he added.