18, including 3 minors, injured after light goods vehicle topples

KOLKATA: Eighteen persons, including three minors, were injured after a light goods vehicle toppled on Commissariat road in Hastings area on Sunday morning.



According to sources, a group of people from Entally area had been to Babughat area for immersion of an idol riding a light goods vehicle.

While returning after completing the immersion, the vehicle was moving along the Commissariat road.

Near Hastings crossing, suddenly the driver lost control and hit a road divider and a railing of an island following which it toppled.

The passengers of the light goods vehicle on the back fell down on the road and suffered injuries. Some drivers of other cars passing by saw the accident and informed police.

Traffic cops and police personnel from the Hastings police station went to the spot and rushed the injured persons to SSKM hospital.

While 16 of the injured persons were treated and discharged from SSKM hospital, two women were admitted at the SSKM hospital's female ward and orthopedic ward with multiple injuries.

It is suspected that the vehicle was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control.

However, the driver managed to escape after the accident.

Meanwhile, police seized the vehicle and are trying to nab the driver.