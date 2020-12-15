18 Festival Special trains to run for another month

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has extended the service of some festival special trains for another month.



"We will continue running as many as 18 festival special trains for another one month," said an official.

02344 New Jalpaiguri- Sealdah Special, 03022 Raxaul Jn. Howrah Special, 03186 Jaynagar- Sealdah Special, 03142 New Jalpaiguri- Sealdah Special, and 03176 Silchar - Sealdah Special will run till February 2021. 03175- Sealdah- Silchar Special will run till January 30, 2021.

02324 Barmer - Howrah Special will run till February 3, 2021. 03174 Agartala- Sealdah Special will run till February 2. 03020 Kathgodam- Howrah Special will run till February 2.

Booking for the trains in up direction will be made available from December 17 through PRS and internet. Special charges for special trains will be levied. Concessional booking is not allowed.

Due to fog, two special mail or express trains (02357 Kolkata- Amritsar 02358 Amritsar- Kolkata and 02367 Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar, 02368 Anand Vihar- Bhagalpur) have been regulated from December 16, 2020 to January 31, 2020. Passengers should check the official website for details.