18 die as Super Cyclone Amphan ravages South 24-Parganas

Kolkata: South 24 Parganas are among the worst affected districts due to Amphan that made its landfall in between Digha and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh close to Sagar Islands in Sunderbans.



As per reports there have been 18 deaths in the district; 6 under Baruipur Police district; 8 under Diamond Harbour police district and 4 in Sunderban police district. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the most affected parts of the district soon.

4 persons were electrocuted at Budge Budge while a 7-year-old child died while accompanying his elder sister to a relief camp not too far away from his residence at G plot in Sagar. A tin shed flew from nowhere and slit the throat of Sibayan Bhunia while his sister too suffered grievous injuries.

"We informed the administration about trees blocking major roads, people requiring immediate food and relief and assistance was provided to the best possible extent," said Ambarish Nag Biswas, custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club.

The disaster management team joined hands with NDRF to clear major roads like Basanti Highway, Baruipur- Kulpi Road, Canning- Baruipur Road that links the coastal areas with Kolkata and other parts of the district.

DM P. Ulaganathan along with SDO Kakdwip and Sundeban Development Minister Manturam Pakhira visited a number of severely affected areas and assessed the extent of the damage.

"We have arranged for shelter for the people whose houses have been damaged. Food is being provided at the relief camps," a senior district official said.

The majority of the kaccha houses, embankments on the river bank have been destroyed in large parts of the coastal areas that include Gangasar, Kakdwip, Mousuni Islands, G plot, Gobardhanpur, Patharprarima, Bakkhali, Frasergunj to name a few.

Electric poles, telephone and cable wires lay mangled here and there bearing testimony to the wind speed that lashed the coastal areas at a speed of around 170 km per hour.

Mobile connectivity was totally disrupted between the different coastal areas and a team of ham radio enthusiasts managed to establish the connection by late Wednesday night to communicate with the district administration officials about the condition of the various islands.

"Most of the range and beat offices under Sunderban Biosphere Reserve has been damaged but the forest staffs and guards are all safe boat operation has started from the afternoon and our officials have entered in the core area to make an

assessment on the loss of animal life if any," said Ravikant Sinha, state Chief Wildlife Warden.