18 councillors take oath of office

Kolkata: The remaining 18 councillors except one from the Trinamool Congress completed their oath taking ceremony at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Monday.



On Friday, 126 newly-elected councillors of the KMC took oath administered by State Principal Secretary of Municipal Affairs Department Khalil Ahmed.

Vijay Upadhyay, Trinamool Congress ward number 20 councillor, did not turn up for the oath taking ceremony.

"Whenever he (Vijay Upadhyay) comes to the corporation he will take oath before Kolkata Municipal Corporation commissioner Binod Kumar," said an official of KMC.

The Trinamool Congress won the KMC polls with a landside victory on December 21. Trinamool Congress got 134 out of 144 seats. While BJP got 3 seats, Congress and the Left Front got two seats each.

The Independent candidates – Ayesha Kaneez (ward number 43), Purbasa Naskar (war number 141) and Rubina naaz (ward number 135) and Congress Candidates - Wasim Ansari (ward number 137) and Santosh Pathak (ward number 45) took oath on Friday.

BJP candidates – Meena Devi Purohit (ward number 22), Vijay Ojha (ward number 23) and Sajal Ghosh (ward number 50) - and Left Front candidates – Madhuchhanda Deb (ward number 92) and Nandita Roy (ward number 103) took the oath on Monday.

"I am here to work for the people. People have voted me for my work," said Ghosh.

The Mayor and MMIC will take oath on December 28, 2021.