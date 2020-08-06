18 Bangladeshis held near border in West Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata: Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Two women, a man and a child were held at the Jhorpara border outpost area in the morning when they were trying to enter India with the help of touts, it said.

Acting on inputs, BSF personnel also apprehended nine men and women, and five children from the Kumari outpost area when they were trying to sneak out through the India- Bangladesh border, it added.

We have handed over all the apprehended persons along with their belongings to police for further investigation, a BSF official said.