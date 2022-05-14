17-yr-old boy killed as bomb explodes in garbage

Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy was killed on Saturday morning when a container bomb exploded in a garbage dump in North 24-Parganas district, police said.



The incident happened in Ajamtala behind Rahara police station, around 15 km from Kolkata, they said.

The bomb, which was inside a container, exploded when Sheikh Salim took it from his father and threw it at a lamppost, they said. Shiekh's father found the container while clearing the garbage dump, police said.

"Sheikh was first rushed to Barrackpore BN Bose Sub-divisional Hospital, and then to Sagar Dutta Hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area as the incident triggered panic among the locals. An investigation is underway to find who kept the bomb there, police said.