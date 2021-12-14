17-year-old killed by elephant in Jalpaiguri

Darjeeling: A 17 year old is believed to have been killed by tuskers in the Lataguri forest in Jalpaiguri. The youth was a student, football player and used to work in a catering company.



Biplab Sarkar, the deceased was a resident of Kanchanbari, Rajgunj in Jalpaiguri along with 21 others had gone to a tourist resort in Lataguri for a catering job for a wedding.

On Sunday noon, Sarkar had taken a break and gone into the Lataguri forest. When he did not return, a search was launched for him. His mutilated body was found in the forest. Prima facie he was trampled by elephants.

The forest department and police were informed. The body was recovered and sent for post mortem. "After the post mortem report, ex gratia will be paid" stated a forest official.

Biplab is survived by his father Santosh Sarkar, his mother and two elder sisters. He was the youngest in the family. "Along with his studies he used to take keen interest in football. He was a very good football player" stated a neighbor.