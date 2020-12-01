17-year-old jumps from 24th floor, dies

Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of a 45-storeyed apartment on Anandapur Road on Monday morning.



According to sources, the boy was a student of class XII at a private school in the Park Circus area. On Monday around 9:30 am, residents of the tower V of the apartment heard a noise.

When the security guards went to check, they found the boy lying on the ground and bleeding profusely. He was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

As per police, it is a case of suicide. Police said the boy came to live in Kolkata only a year and a half back from Mumbai. His father is a senior officer at a reputed private company.

The boy was suffering from depression because he felt he was lacking in his preparations for the class XII examination, police added.

On Monday, sleuths from Anandapur police station and Detective Department (DD) conducted an inquiry but no foul play was detected so far.

Family members of the deceased were being questioned.

Police are probing the case from all angles.