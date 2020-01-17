17 teachers' bodies urge CM to upgrade their pay scale
Kolkata: Seventeen university teachers' associations have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to upgrade their pay as per the revised pay scale published in November 2017, by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The 17 teachers' associations who are signatories to the letter has urged the Chief Minister to implement the revised pay scales from January 1, 2016, as per UGC recommendations. "The Central government has undertaken to pay 50 percent of the cost of arrear payment up to March 31, 2019," the letter stated.
They have asked for increments of PhD/MPhil/MTech on or after January 1, 2016, to be paid to teachers following the UGC regulations 2018. "Not doing so will ensure that no young talent will be attracted to the teaching profession in Bengal, " the letter read.
They have also demanded that the revised pay structure of superannuated teachers should be published immediately. The teachers have further urged for the benefit of the 'bunching effect' to be given to university teachers.
Jadavpur University Teachers' Association, Calcutta University Teachers' Association, Burdwan University Teachers' Association are among those who are signatories of the letter.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP releases first list of 57 candidates17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, 6 am17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at...17 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Gandhiji is beyond formal recognition: SC dismisses plea...17 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Punjab Assembly, 2nd after Kerala, passes resolution...17 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT