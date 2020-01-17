17 teachers' bodies urge CM to upgrade their pay scale

Kolkata: Seventeen university teachers' associations have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to upgrade their pay as per the revised pay scale published in November 2017, by the University Grants Commission (UGC).



The 17 teachers' associations who are signatories to the letter has urged the Chief Minister to implement the revised pay scales from January 1, 2016, as per UGC recommendations. "The Central government has undertaken to pay 50 percent of the cost of arrear payment up to March 31, 2019," the letter stated.

They have asked for increments of PhD/MPhil/MTech on or after January 1, 2016, to be paid to teachers following the UGC regulations 2018. "Not doing so will ensure that no young talent will be attracted to the teaching profession in Bengal, " the letter read.

They have also demanded that the revised pay structure of superannuated teachers should be published immediately. The teachers have further urged for the benefit of the 'bunching effect' to be given to university teachers.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association, Calcutta University Teachers' Association, Burdwan University Teachers' Association are among those who are signatories of the letter.