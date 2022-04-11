17 new cases, no deaths reported in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases again dropped on Sunday as only 17 cases have been reported while on Saturday daily Covid cases tally stood at 28.



Around 26 people were infected on Friday, 33 on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,025. State has so far registered 20,17,682 infected cases till Sunday.

As many as 2,48,72,770 samples have been examined so far, including 10,329 which were done on Sunday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.93 per cent on Sunday unchanged from Saturday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Sunday unchanged from Saturday's figure. Around 410 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation till Sunday while 47 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 21,200 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far as per the bulletin published by the state Health department on Sunday.

State on Sunday registered the positivity rate at 0.16 per cent on Sunday while on Saturday the figure stood at 0.23 per cent.

Around 65,513 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours.