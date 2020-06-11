17 fatalities take COVID-19 death toll in Bengal to 432; 343 fresh cases

Kolkata: Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 432 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.



The state also reported 343 fresh coronavirus cases during the day, which took the total tally to 9,328, it bulletin stated.

Thirteen of the fresh deaths were due to comorbidities, where coronavirus was incidental, it said, adding the state has witnessed 288 such deaths so far.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata reported 110, followed by 72 from the North 24 Parganas district, Hooghly (30), Howrah (29), Paschim Medinipore (19), Nadia (15), South 24 Parganas (14) and Bankura (13), the bulletin said.

Ten cases each were detected in Darjeeling and Purba Medinipore, six in Paschim Burdwan, four in Murshidabad, and two each in Malda, Purba Burdwan, Birbhum and Uttar Dinajpur districts, it said.

One each were detected in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar.

Of the total cases, 5,117 are active. A total of 2,97,419 samples have been tested so far in the state.