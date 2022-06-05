17 families residing at Nurtala in Bantala get electricity connection
Kolkata: After several decades of living in darkness, 17 families residing at the Nurtala locality of Bantala under ward 108 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have got electricity supply.
Generations have grown up there studying and working with the help of hurricane lamps and road-side lights.
The initiative was taken by councillor of ward 108 Sushanta Kumar Ghosh, with joint effort by Mayor Firhad Hakim and state Power Minister Aroop Biswas.
"I have personally funded it. It took Rs 25,000 to extend the connection," Ghosh said.
The residents of the locality which is more than a kilometer away from Bantala bus stop are rejoicing on the demand being fulfilled. Ahead of the civic polls Ghosh, as a candidate, had promised the people of electricity.
"Many people promised to extend the CESC line to the place. But he (Ghosh) did it," a resident of the locality, who has been staying there for the last 20 years, said.
Complaining about the abominable condition that the people had to live under, a resident of the area Jaguna said: "We have lived in darkness. It used to be extremely difficult during summer with temperatures rising above 40 degree Celsius. I used to sit beneath trees to seek relief
from heat."
A Class 9 student of Kheyadaha High School in Sonarpur used to study under the rays of lamp every evening. "We have an electric meter installed in our house now, we have a bulb and a fan. I can now study with renewed vigour,
she added.
Hoping for a better condition, Mamta Munda, a 36-year-old worker working at Bantala Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre said that her two children, studying in Kheyadaha High School, will now have light to study unlike the generation
before them.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'No one should present history in distorted or manipulative manner'4 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Emerging front-runner4 Jun 2022 7:10 PM GMT
An unrelenting patriot4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
12 people killed, 21 injured in factory explosion4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Volunteer-based committees formed to take care of tricolours4 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT