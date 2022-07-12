166 pilgrims from Bengal stranded, say officials

Kolkata: As many as 166 tourists from Bengal — who had gone for pilgrimage at Amarnath — are stranded at various places, as per information received from Nabanna.



Efforts are being made through liaison with the administration at Jammu and Kashmir for bringing the tourists back to the state as fast as possible.

As per information received from sources in the state Disaster Management department which has opened up a control room in Nabanna (O33-22143526) since Saturday, the highest number of tourists stranded are from Howrah followed by South 24-Parganas and Jalpaiguri. 34 people from Howrah, 29 from South 24-Parganas and 22 from Jalpaiguri are on this list.

Bankura and Birbhum have 1 tourist each, Kolkata has 10, West Midnapore has 11, North 24-Parganas has 15, Cooch Behar has 3, East Burdwan 3, East Midnapore 10, Nadia 2 and Hooghly 5. There are some 20 odd travellers from other districts too about whom concrete information is still awaited.Meanwhile, the body of Barsha Muhuri (25) of Baruipur in South 24-Parganas reached the state in a coffin early on Monday morning. Barsha had left for the pilgrimage along with her mother Nivedita Muhuri and her uncle Subrata Chowdhury on July 1. Barsha was trying to save her mother but was washed away.

State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, who is the local MLA, visited Barsha's family members on Monday morning to offer his condolences. Victim Barsha's mother Nivedita has sustained leg injuries and is presently using a wheelchair. The last rites of Barsha was performed at Kirtankhala crematorium later in the day.

A family from Uttar Natagarh, Sodepur in North 24-Parganas that had gone on pilgrimage on July 4 was contacted by the other members of the family on Monday morning. They were very worried as no contact could be established since Friday when the flash flood had occurred.

Narayan Chandra Dey, his wife Ruma and son Sagar have been taken to Shimla by an airbus and are now safe.