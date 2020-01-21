16-yr-old hangs self after being scolded by parents for excessive mobile use

Kolkata: A 16-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide after her parents scolded her for using mobile for a long time on Monday evening.



According to sources the girl, a resident of Purba Anandapally in Regent Park, was a student set to appear for Madhyamik this year and was reportedly addicted to mobile use, which had caused her mother to rebuke her on several occasions earlier. On Monday afternoon, the girl was busy watching something on her mobile, seeing which her mother scolded her and instructed her to study. She also informed her husband, who stays in Gujarat for professional purpose, about their daughter's mobile addiction. Hearing this, he also scolded her over phone.

Following this, the girl's mother went to one of her neighbours at around 6:30 pm and when she returned after 10 minutes, she found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree around her neck.

Hearing her scream, their neighbours rushed to the house. Later, they brought down the girl by cutting the piece of cloth and rushed her to M R Bangur Hospital, where the girl was declared brought dead. Police were subsequently informed by hospital authorities and the body was sent for autopsy examination. According to police, no foul play is suspected. However, to ascertain the exact cause of death, police are waiting for the autopsy report.