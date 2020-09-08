16-year-old boy dies, minor detained

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy died after a scuffle took place between him and another minor boy on Monday afternoon.

On Monday around 12:45 pm, an altercation took place between the two minor boys of the Dover Terrace slum over some petty issue. Both of them were accusing each other for using slang language.

All of a sudden both of them got involved in a scuffle and one of them fell on the road.

Locals rushed the boy to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later the other minor boy was detained. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.