16 persons including TV actor held as cops bust two sex rackets

Kolkata: The Detective Department (DD) of Kolkata Police along with Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) have busted two sex rackets running behind spas and salons at Tollygunge and Taltala area on Saturday. 16 persons including a Bengali television serial actor identified as Saugata Bandopadhyay have been arrested and 15 women were rescued from the two spas.



According to police, since the past few days cops were getting information that sex rackets are being run under the guise of spas in the city. Based on the information officials from the DD started gathering more information and finally on Saturday came to know that the rackets were running at 128, Rashbehari Avenue in Tollygunge area styled as

'Blossom Thai spa' and at 86/26, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road

in Taltala area, styled as 'City bud gents'.

In the afternoon the first raid was conducted at Tollygunge where police found eight women were brought from adjacent areas of Kolkata to run the illegal business. From there cops have arrested 11 persons. Among them, seven persons were the customers including Bandopadhyay.

Few hours later the second raid was conducted in Taltala area from where police arrested five persons including two customers. Cops have rescued seven trafficked women from the spot. Two separate cases have been initiated at Tollygunge and Taltala police station in connection with the raids conducted and the rescued women were shifted to an NGO for their rehabilitation.

All the accused persons have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and relevant sections under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. After the accused persons were produced at the concerned courts, four accused persons from Tollygunge were remanded to police custody till October 13 and three persons from Taltala remanded to police custody till October 16. The customers who were also arrested have been granted bail.

Last year Kolkata Police had busted nine sex rackets running behind spas and salons across the city. More than 60 persons were arrested and around 50 women were rescued. Among them, two were Thai nationals who were found staying here on tourist visa.