16 members of Jamtara cyber fraud gangs held

kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested 16 members of notorious Jamtara gangs, accused of duping people by posing as bank officials.



On Wednesday night, cops from the Anti Bank Fraud unit of the Detective Department conducted raids in New Town, Dashdrone, Keshtopur and Kasba area and picked up the accused along with a good number of debit cards of different banks.

All of them were produced before the Bankshall court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody till September 15.

Cops had been getting information about the fraudsters operating from areas adjacent to Kolkata.

Police were tipped off about the groups operating from Keshtopur area.

Later, they were tipped off about their operations in three areas under Bidhannagar Commissionerate and one place in Kasba.

Cops found that the accused used to operate from these places, withdraw money from local ATM counters and receive deliveries of online purchased goods using the money they had obtained by cheating.

Police informed that the accused were from Jharkhand.

During the raids, cops found 188 debit cards, 78 mobile phones and six laptops from their possessions.

Cops are trying to find out whether any more members of the Jamtara gangs are active in the city or not.