16 cops of Kolkata Police promoted

kolkata: Sixteen officers from the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) have been promoted to the rank of Inspector on Wednesday.

Arjit Ganguly of Central division has been posted as the Additional OC of Gariahat police station.

Sanjoy Banerji of Special Branch (SB) has been posted at the Special Task Force but he will serve in the Headquarter Force on deputation.

Prosenjit Dhar of North division has been made the Additional OC of Tala police station.

Meanwhile, Jayanta Kumar Sarkar, who was earlier posted in the Central division, has been posted as the Additional OC of Phoolbagan police station.

These apart, two women SI from the Port division have been posted in the

Detective Department.