16 broad-based containment zones declared in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Following the sudden spike in Covid cases, South Dinajpur district administration has announced 16 broad-based containment zones in the district on Tuesday evening.



On Tuesday, the District Magistrate Ayesha Rani A issued an order and declared the broad-based containment zones across the district. As per the order, the 16 areas under Tapan, Balurghat, Hili blocks along with a few areas under Balurghat civic body are being included in the said category from January 11 at 5 pm to January 25 due to the rising trend in pandemic infection.

According to the notification, Tapan's Ramchandrapur, Balurghat's Boaldar, Nazirpur, Amritakhanda, Patiram, five areas from Hili along with Balurghat civic body's ward no 1, 3, two separate areas from ward no 12, 19 and 21 have been treated as the broad-based containment zones.

As per the notification, all government and private offices except the offices involved in essential and emergency citizen-centric services including all non-essential activities, movement and all congregations shall remain closed. "All transportation including e-Rickshaw/battery operated rickshaw, movement of private vehicles, two-wheeler except the inter-district and inter-state cargo and passenger movement along National Highway and other major roads in public transportation or in private vehicles shall remain closed. Different types of non essential marketing/industrial and trading activities shall also remain closed," the notification stated.

As per the notification, the movement of residents of containment zones shall be strictly regulated except for the purpose of essential issues while all norms of social/physical distancing and usage of masks should be strictly followed at public places.